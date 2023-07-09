Russia’s Lavrov to hold meeting with top diplomats of Gulf Cooperation Council

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold the 6th ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf in Moscow on Monday.

Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, the council’s secretary general, announced earlier that the meeting would aim to bolster ties between Russia and Persian Gulf countries and encompass both international and regional cooperation issues.

The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf is a regional, intergovernmental, political, and economic union comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. It was founded in 1981. Its main goals are political coordination and economic integration between the member states, as well as interaction in the sphere of regional security and defense in the Persian Gulf. The first meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue was held in 2017 in Riyadh.