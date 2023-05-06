Workers replace plates of palace dome that were damaged in drone attack on Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Work to replace the copper plates on the dome of the Senate Palace, which were damaged in a recent Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin, has been completed, Yelena Krylova, a spokeswoman of the Kremlin Property Department head, has told TASS.

"Two copper plates on the dome have been replaced with new ones. All work has been completed," she said.

The Russian presidential press service said earlier that Ukraine sent two drones overnight into Wednesday to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is getting on with his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the slight burns on the two copper plates were the only damage sustained in the attack.