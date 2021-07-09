Forest area increase in Russia over 10 years equals area of Denmark, federal agency says

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The area of Russian forests has increased by 4.3 mln hectares over the past 10 years. This growth is comparable to the size of Denmark, the deforestation crisis in the country is over, the Russian Federal Forestry Agency told TASS.

"Since 2010, the area of Russian forests has increased by 4.3 mln hectares. This is comparable to the size of the territory of Denmark. The crisis of non-replenishable disappearance of forests is over. <…> The most sizeable increase in the forest reserves is observed in the Omsk Region, where the forests grew across 2 mln hectares," the statement said.

It is noted that the actual forest area, including the forests located on defense and security lands, in nature reserves and populated localities, amounts to 1,187,6 mln hectares. On average, this equals 5.1 forest hectares per citizen.

According to the Russian Federal Forestry Agency, several factors facilitate the emergence of new forests. Thus, the trees are growing faster than the forests are being cleared. Additionally, the rule on forest replenishment is in effect for all timber producers. The positive dynamic is also facilitated by the active reforestation within the framework of the national Ecology project.