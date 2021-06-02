Aeroflot, S7 received permits for flights to Germany - Aeroflot Group CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Aeroflot has received permits from the German aviation authorities to operate flights between Russia and Germany, Mikhail Poluboyarinov, CEO of the Aeroflot Group, told TASS on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

"Everything is fine, we got the permits," Poluboyarinov told TASS adding that it concerns about 28 flights per week as part of the summer timetable.

Meanwhile the press service of the S7 airline told TASS that the second largest carrier in Russia also received all the necessary permits.

"S7 Airlines has received a permit from the German authorities to operate flights. Flights to Germany will be operated as planned," S7 told TASS.

Earlier Lufthansa announced that it received all the necessary permits for flights from the Russian aviation authorities. A TASS source in Russian aviation circles confirmed this information.

Previously, Russian and German airlines experienced difficulties in obtaining permits to fly between countries. The carriers even had to cancel flights.

According to the German side, the problem is related to the fact that the Federal Air Transport Agency did not timely grant permission for flights of German companies in June. On the basis of reciprocity, the German aviation authorities did not allow flights of Russian companies.