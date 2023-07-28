Press review: Putin charts Russia-Africa agenda and Beijing, Ankara talk reborn grain deal

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Putin outlines vision for Russia-Africa cooperation at St. Petersburg summit; China, Turkey seeking ways to revive Black Sea grain deal; and Niger’s president ousted in military coup. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Putin outlines vision for Russia-Africa cooperation at summit In the coming months, Russia is prepared to deliver from 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain to several African countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg on July 27. In addition, he castigated Western countries for hindering Russian agricultural exports while "hypocritically pinning the blame" on Moscow for the global food crisis. He also addressed switching to using national currencies in trade relations and the relevant issues involved, as well as expanding educational exchanges. On the same day, the Russian president held a number of talks with officials representing various African countries.

Despite Western sanctions, cooperation between Russia and Africa is expanding, including in the agricultural sector, Vladimir Prokhorov, member of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) trade association’s general council, told Izvestia. "The attempt to exploit the grain deal theme to favor the interests of pro-Western elites has only played into our hands and enabled [us] to develop new partner relationships and bolster existing ties. It’s a well-known fact that Africa holds at least 30% of all global natural resources, which historically Europe and the US have fought over. As for Russia, [we have] shown that [we are] interested in a partnership relationship, and not in a colonial relationship," the expert asserted. "It is clear that the African continent, due to a combination of factors, is emerging as one of the world’s key regions. First of all, this is being driven by the growing consumption of goods and services. Russia must develop and expand its presence there, including through opening trade missions and representative offices for both economic and humanitarian initiatives. The options for working together include traditional forms of cooperation in industry, logistics, agriculture and mining," Mikhail Makarov, director of the international office of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), told the newspaper. Education can also play an important part in expanding the presence of Russian businesses in the African market, Viktoria Panova, vice rector at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), told Izvestia. "Such world-renowned [Russian] companies as Alrosa, Lukoil, Gazprom, Rosatom, Rosneft, Evraz, Severstal, Rusal and others now have active operations in Africa. Several of them, such as the Rosatom state [nuclear power] corporation and Rusal, have programs offering various grants or scholarships to African applicants for studies or internships at Russian universities with subsequent employment at their enterprises," the expert noted. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Beijing, Ankara seeking to breathe new life into grain deal Wang Yi, who has returned to head China’s Foreign Ministry after Qin Gang stepped down suddenly, paid his first visit as foreign minister to Turkey. During talks in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the officials discussed, among other items, events in Ukraine and the possibilities for transporting grain over the Black Sea. According to reports by media outlets from both countries, neither party took the side of the West, which has accused Russia of undermining the Black Sea Initiative grain deal. However, no agreement on resolving the deadlock was reached. As Reuters reiterated, the deal, which allowed Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, was signed with mediation by the UN and Turkey. The US and several European countries have been urging China to attempt to influence Russia to return to the grain export agreements as well as to cease military action in Ukraine. In a conversation with Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Alexander Lukin, research director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of China and Contemporary Asia, noted: "It is possible to revive the grain deal. In order to do so, it is necessary to eliminate those factors that compelled Russia to come out against extending it. Russia was fulfilling the terms of the deal; the Western countries were not. If Beijing and Ankara manage to attain [Western] compliance with [Russia’s] conditions, grain deliveries will resume. However, this is hardly likely. As for the conflict in Ukraine, which was also discussed in Ankara, then the West has been trying for some time to induce China to adopt a position that is more distant from Russia. I think that the speculation that Erdogan was trying to entice the Chinese to change their approach is just a rumor, [nothing more than] misinformation. China has proposed a 12-point peace plan. According to the plan, a truce is needed, followed by negotiations. The West has rejected it. In my view, no outside force could succeed in persuading China to alter its course. China makes its own decisions." Vedomosti: Niger's president ousted in coup, but supported by key neighbors, African Union Military personnel from Niger’s presidential guard announced on July 27 that incumbent President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed from office. Earlier, on July 26, the military attempted to stage a coup d’etat, detaining Bazoum and his family in the presidential palace.