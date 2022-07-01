Ak Bars Bank: the bank is not a subsidiary or dependent company with the Ak Bars Holding

TASS, July 1. Recently different media resources has discussed information about whether the Ak Bars Bank (Russian Federation) is part of the company called the Ak Bars Holding and whether this company (the Ak Bars Holding) can determine the bank's policy and can control decision-making processes in the Ak Bars Bank.

Here the Ak Bars Bank would like to officially ensure our esteemed investors, customers and business partners that the bank is not a subsidiary, dependent or affiliated company with the Ak Bars Holding.

The Ak bars (the snow leopard itself) is depicted on the coat of arms of the Republic of Tatarstan and here, in Tatarstan a lot of companies, societies and organizations use this historical symbol as a part of their corporate name. The bank chose snow leopard as a corporate symbol many years ago as well. This name is a kind of national symbols in the republic, a king of cultural code for people, who live here.