Russia needs to support biotech instrument-making

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to support the domestic biotechnology instrument-making segment and manufacturing of its key components.

The head of state gave such assignment in conclusion of the Future Technologies Forum.

"Measures should be taken, aimed at supporting the domestic biotechnology instrument-making and production of its key components and materials critical for the bioeconomy (primarily reagents, growth media and ferments)," the Kremlin said on its website.

Relevant activities should also be ensured to be included in the National Project of technological support of bioeconomy, the assignment indicates.