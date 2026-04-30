Kremlin to announce dates of Victory Day ceasefire once Putin decides on them

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Moscow will announce the dates of the Victory Day ceasefire as soon as Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a decision on them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked about the delay in announcing the ceasefire dates, he said: "First and foremost, this requires a decision by the president. We will make it public immediately."

During a telephone conversation wiht his US counterpart Donald Trump the day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his readiness to declare a ceasefire for the duration of Victory Day celebrations. Trump actively supported the initiative, noting that the holiday marks the shared victory over Nazism in World War II.

Russia last declared a ceasefire on Easter. Last year, Putin declared a ceasefire on the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.