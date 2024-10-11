Putin, Pakistani president exchange invitations to visit each other's countries — Kremlin

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently on a visit to Ashgabat, had a brief talk with Pakistani leader Asif Ali Zardari, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Putin had a brief conversation with the president of Pakistan. They began by exchanging mutual invitations for official visits to Russia and Pakistan," Peskov told reporters. "Both leaders confirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral ties in all areas, as well as their shared political interest," he added.

Putin is on a working visit to Turkmenistan and has already addressed the International Forum "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations - the Basis of Peace and Development."