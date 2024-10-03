Putin expresses condolences to Nepal's leadership over deaths caused by floods

NEW DELHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Nepal's leader Ram Chandra Paudel and the country's Prime Minister Sharma Oli a telegram of condolences over the deaths due to landslides and floods, the Russian embassy in Kathmandu told TASS.

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin also sent condolence telegrams to the Nepalese authorities.

"Russian national flags were lowered at the Russian embassy in Nepal and at the ambassador's residence in Kathmandu as a sign of mourning for the victims of the natural disaster," the Russian diplomatic mission said.

Rains that began on September 27 caused floods and landslides across Nepal. On September 29, rockslides led to the suspension of traffic on three highways leading from Kathmandu and other roads in the country. By the end of the weekend, the weather had improved, and recovery efforts had commenced. More than 240 people have died. The Russian Embassy in Nepal previously informed TASS that no Russian tourists had been reported injured.