Russian, Chinese ambassadors to Cyprus discuss strategic cooperation of Moscow, Beijing

NICOSIA, September 18. /TASS/. The heads of Russian and Chinese diplomatic missions to Cyprus discussed the issues of strategic interaction between their countries in Nicosia, Russian Ambassador to Cyprus Murat Zyazikov told TASS.

The Russian ambassador attended a reception on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China the day before. "A constructive and friendly conversation with Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Liu Yantao noted the mutually respectful and constructive nature of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing," the senior Russian diplomat noted.

According to Murat Zyazikov, during the meeting the sides emphasized "the key role of Russia and China in international affairs," as well as "fruitful efforts of the two states within the framework of regional and global institutions of multilateral diplomacy." As Zyazikov explained, these efforts are aimed at "protection and promotion of the principles of a just world order based on the absolute respect for national interests and international law, carried out together with like-minded countries of the world majority."

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission cordially congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the national holiday and wished the friendly Chinese people lasting prosperity and wellbeing.