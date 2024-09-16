Russian government approves bill banning adoption to countries with gender reassignment

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Russian government supports, subject to revision, a bill banning adoption of children from Russia by citizens of countries where gender reassignment is allowed, TASS has a copy of the draft response approved by the government commission on legislative activity.

"The Russian government supports the bill subject to revision, taking into account the aforementioned comment, in preparation for consideration by the State Duma in the second reading," the document said.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said earlier the new regulations will prohibit the adoption or guardianship of children from Russia, in particular, by citizens of Australia, Austria, Argentina, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, and Estonia.