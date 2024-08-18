Ukraine launching decoy missiles toward Crimea to probe into its defenses — official

SEVASTOPOL, August 18. /TASS/. Decoy missiles were launched by Ukrainian troops at the Crimean Bridge to probe into its defense system, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Earlier, he informed about a missile attack warning, which was called off two minutes later.

"The missile attack warning was called off in several minutes because Ukrainian troops are launching decoy targets. The enemy is again probing into the peninsula’s defenses," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also wrote that the Russian fleet will conduct a drill near the Northern pier, with one training launch being made. The situation is the city is calm, he added.