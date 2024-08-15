Russia demands all countries respect Yemen's sovereignty — UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 15. /TASS/. Russia calls on the rebel Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) to stop obstructing the freedom of navigation, but at the same time demands all international players respect Yemen's sovereignty, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has said.

"We call on the Houthis to stop any actions impeding the freedom of international navigation, as well as to release the Galaxy Leader vessel and its crew. At the same time, we demand that all international actors respect the sovereignty of Yemen," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Yemen. "Aggressive actions against facilities on the territory of that country, such as the strikes of the so-called Western coalition from the Red Sea, not only flagrantly violate international law, including the UN Charter, but also contribute to the spiral of escalation with the most unpredictable consequences."

Polyansky also pointed out that "the Houthis are acting not in a vacuum and their actions reflect the degree of accumulated annoyance in the region with the policy of Israel, which is literally trying to raze the Gaza Strip to the ground."

"The inaction of the UN Security Council contributes to fueling such a mood in the Arab street, which supports the Houthis’ fundamental policies," Polyansky added.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Ansar Allah warned that it would bombard the Israeli territory and prevent associated ships from sailing through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as long as the operation in the Palestinian enclave continued. Since last November, the Houthis have been attacking civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, the US authorities announced the formation of an international coalition and launched an operation in a bid to ensure the freedom of shipping and maritime security in the Red Sea.