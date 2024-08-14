Russia withdraws from Framework Convention for Protection of National Minorities — MFA

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia on August 1 withdrew from the Council of Europe's Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, signed in Strasbourg in February 1996, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On August 1, 2024, Russia terminated its participation in the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, signed in Strasbourg on February 28, 1996, thereby ending commitments to other parties to the convention," the statement said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Russia's withdrawal from the Council of Europe's Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities. According to the accompanying materials, Russia’s exit is due to the resolution of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe from September 27, 2022, which significantly limited the powers of the Russian expert in the Advisory Committee established to make sure that all parties to the convention fulfill their obligations to protect national minorities. In addition, Russia was deprived of the right to monitor international rights violations of the relevant categories of citizens, including the Russian-speaking population abroad.

Thus, according to the documents, given the current political situation, denouncing the convention fully meets Russia’s interests.