{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kremlin didn’t see Trump’s proposals for relaxing sanctions on Russia, spokesman says

Earlier, Donald Trump said in an interview that he was thinking about relaxing sanctions against Russia as part of an agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine if he returns to the White House

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin did not see former US President Donald Trump's proposals on easing sanctions against Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg that he was thinking about relaxing sanctions against Russia as part of an agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine if he returns to the White House.

"No, I, frankly speaking, missed that thing," Peskov said.

He also said that Western sanctions against Russia are illegitimate, and undermine the foundations of international trade and international economic relations.

"Sanctions have a double-edged nature and cause damage not only to those against whom they are imposed, but also damage those who impose them," Peskov went on to say.

Tags
Foreign policyDmitry PeskovDonald Trump
Ukraine crisis
Russia received no reaction from West on Orban’s peace proposals on Ukraine, Kremlin says
According to Dmitry Peskov, the "Europeans are trying to implicate Orban, completely disavow his authority on this issue and reiterate the resolve to aid Ukraine in military matters"
Read more
Russia’s latest Malva artillery gun withstands hit by HIMARS rocket in Ukraine operation
The armored cabin protected the crew from shrapnel
Read more
Russia proposes removing primary causes of Ukraine crisis, says top diplomat
During his speech, Sergey Lavrov offered a number of steps aimed at "restoring trust and stabilizing the international situation"
Read more
Press review: Trump escapes assassination attempt and US to put its nukes in South Korea
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 15th
Read more
German magazine Compact banned due to published interview with Russian diplomat — source
The interview with Maria Zakharova was published in Compact on July 13
Read more
Top diplomats of Russia, Kuwait discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict
The sides also reaffirmed their mutual determination to develop political dialogue and bilateral ties in trade, economy, culture and other spheres
Read more
Three Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip kill 48 — TV
Al Jazeera points out that 38,713 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since the start of Israeli military operations against Gaza
Read more
Hungarian foreign minister slams EU attempts to prevent his country’s contacts with Russia
"Not only is this unacceptable, but It’s also a scandal when, in the 21st century, a country is stigmatized only for favoring a negotiated solution and using its communication channels with the parties, who disagree on key issues," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Lavrov calls for removing geopolitical topics from dialogue within G20
"The G20’s mandate is confined to issues of economy and development, so it is important to see to it that substantive dialogue in this format is freed from time-serving attempts to raise geopolitical topics, otherwise, we will wreck this format," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Propaganda war between Koreas heats up as Kim Jong Un’s sister chimes in
Kim Yo Jong noted that North Korea issued "a stern warning" and cautioned that the South Korean side "should be ready for paying a gruesome and dear price"
Read more
Kiev’s claims of readiness for talks mere 'smoke and mirrors' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexey Polishchuk pointed to Ukraine’s intention to "earn the sympathy of the countries of the Global South and lure them over to the anti-Russian Western side"
Read more
Russian strike hits Ukrainian security agency’s command post in Kiev — security official
According to the report, several officers were killed at the command post, while the first deputy SBU chief suffered minor injuries
Read more
Lavrov begins talks with Swiss counterpart Cassis
The meeting, organized on Switzerland’s initiative, is currently under way at the UN headquarters in New York
Read more
Peace initiatives must address plight of national minorities in Ukraine — Lavrov
According to the Russia's top diplomat, it is indicative that even now, when numerous initiatives on the Ukrainian settlement are being put forward, few think about Kiev's violation of human rights and national minorities
Read more
US authorized Zelensky to deliver new strikes on Russia — Russian diplomat
The United States "continues to cherish the illusion of their supremacy," Alexey Polishchuk said
Read more
Americans tired of giving money to corrupt Kiev regime — US billionaire
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "wants more money," David Sacks said
Read more
Two fixed-wing drones shot down above Russia’s borderline Bryansk region
According to Governor Alexander Bogomaz, no damage or casualties occurred
Read more
West bets on long confrontation with Russia, but Europe won’t endure it — analyst
The rules of the game that formed after World War II, especially during the several decades of the Cold War, which made it possible to avoid direct destructive confrontation between the great Eastern and Western powers, are no longer in place, Zheng Renyi noted
Read more
Russian security official uncertain whether special op should have started earlier
Russia is "much stronger that it used to be 20 years ago, and much better prepared for a conflict of this kind," Dmitry Medvedev noted
Read more
Ukraine’s NATO membership to be deferred declaration of war on Russia — official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Moscow have informed alliance that Kiev's admission is a direct threat to Russia
Read more
Russian commander predicts Ukraine conflict will end this fall
According to Apty Alaudinov, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end
Read more
Polish president claims NATO preparing for war
Earlier, Andrzej Duda suggested that the world had returned to the Cold War era and urged NATO partners to increase defense spending
Read more
F-16 jets can hardly influence frontline situation in Ukraine
Aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre believes F-16 can be delivered in parts by trucks to Ukraine, as otherwise they will be immediately downed by Russia
Read more
Trump to demand talks on Ukraine if he wins presidency — FT citing Hungarian premier
Presidential candidate will be ready to act as a peace broker immediately, he has detailed and well-founded plans for this, Viktor Orban said
Read more
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
Read more
West’s attempts to confiscate Russian assets harm international financial system — Kremlin
"We said long ago that illegal attempts to plunder Russia, expropriate our assets will in any way result in huge damage to the international financial system and prompt many large and rich countries to think of the fate of their assets overseas," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Sanctions hit European economy more than Russian — Szijjarto
"We have all understood that the strategy on behalf of Europe, which was basically copying the Americans in the last two and a half years, was a failure," the Hungarian top diplomat said
Read more
Firms from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey eying projects in North Caucasus — Deputy PM
Alexander Novak noted that the Russian government knew about the plans and interests of foreign partners, but the investors themselves would announce their decisions
Read more
MEPs want Hungary to be stripped of its voting rights in EU Council — media
The newspaper cites a message addressed to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola, which says that Orban "has already caused significant damage by exploiting and abusing the role of the Council Presidency"
Read more
Russia may raise its GDP growth forecast for 2024 — deputy premier
The Russian Economic Development Ministry has all reasons to do so, Alexander Novak said
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian manpower, equipment in 124 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 545 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Press review: Lavrov issues stark warning at UNSC and talks on Ukraine must include Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 17th
Read more
Macron says his meeting with Putin will take place at Fort de Bregancon on August 19
The French leader announced this on the air at the BFM TV channel
Read more
Lavrov invites Iran’s acting foreign minister to visit Russia
Russian foreign minister offered Ali Bagheri Kani to choose from Moscow, Astrakhan or Murmansk
Read more
Biden administration deludes itself by thinking new war not to affect US — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that geopolitics has "buried the once sacred for the West market laws"
Read more
Any Ukrainian provocation against Belarus to be answered — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexey Polishchuk reiterated that currently, a joint regional group of forces, modern Russian defense systems and strategic nuclear weapons have been deployed in Belarus
Read more
Kalashnikov to start of pre-orders for Ultima cyber rifle
The gun can be pre-ordered online
Read more
Lavrov describes his talks with Swiss counterpart as interesting
"It is better to give people an opportunity to speak up rather than force than to explain," Russian roreign minister said
Read more
Russia poses no threat to NATO, has no plans of attacking its members — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of Security Council said that any attempts to promote hostile interests on the territory of Ukraine or other countries close to Russia will meet adequate countermeasures
Read more
Belgrade open for military cooperation with Russia — Serbia’s top brass
The Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilovic had a meeting with the Defense Attache of the Russian Federation in Belgrade, Major General Gennady Mozhayev
Read more
Ukraine plans to end hostilities, engage in talks with Russia — NYT
According to the report, "Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting"
Read more
Drone attacks fire station near west Russia’s Kursk, rescuer wounded
Governor Alexey Smirnov said that the rescuer was taken to a district hospital where he received first aid
Read more
Russia’s General Staff chief visits command post of battlegroup East
"Summing up the reports, the chief of the General Staff noted the achievements of the battlegroup East in liberating the settlement of Urozhaynoe and set goal for further operations." the statement reads
Read more
US authorities had data on Iran’s alleged plot to assassinate ex-President Trump — CNN
CNN also added that "Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was also a target of the Iranian assassination plot, according to a federal law enforcement source familiar with the investigation..."
Read more
Russia to take Switzerland’s shift from policy of neutrality into account — top diplomat
"Such actions cannot be left unnoticed and will be taken into account while shaping Russia’s policy on Switzerland," Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Kaspersky Lab to gradually wind down business in the US
The company has been operating in the US for almost twenty years, "protecting the whole organizations and users from cyberthreats"
Read more
Russian forces advance north of liberated Urozhainoye in DPR — official
"The village itself is still being mopped up, there are a few Ukrainian servicemen left there," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Press review: Trump gets Republican nod and US sends mixed messages on arms control
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 16th
Read more
Erdogan not a possible mediator in Ukraine talks — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that at today’s meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin touched upon the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
World’s first nuclear test contaminated US area of 2,600 square kilometers — archives
Six weeks after the test, "fairly high radioactivity was observed on the ground surface over an area about 161 km long and 48 km wide"
Read more
China suspends arms control talks with US — Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian urged the United States to "respect China's basic interests and form the necessary conditions for a dialogue and consultation between the two countries"
Read more
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Read more
Trump appears at Republican National Convention
Former US president is not expected to speak at the event
Read more
West’s security guarantees intended to keep Kiev away from NATO — diplomat
These guarantees were invented by Western countries in order not to admit Kiev to the alliance, appease the disappointed Kiev government and encourage it to continue the armed confrontation with Russia, Alexey Polishchuk said
Read more
Kiev ready to take reckless steps against Belarus amid military failures — Russian MFA
"The Belarusian Defense Ministry in fact pointed to the movement of air defense and electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles and long-range artillery systems along the border," Alexey Polishchuk stressed
Read more
Russia’s General Staff chief shown robots that help with assault operations
Valery Gerasimov visited the group’s command post, noted the achievements in the liberation of Urozhaynoye and presented state awards
Read more
Lavrov to hold UN Security Council meeting on world order issues
According to Russian Foreign Minister, it is necessary to hear what Western representative will say to "the question, asked for the tenth time already"
Read more
New pandemic may strike at any time — WHO chief
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the future organization document as a "generational agreement."
Read more
'Nazis never change': Kremlin comments on killing of Russian soldier by Azov militants
"Our investigators are working very diligently to collect all the facts regarding these absolutely inhuman atrocities," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Lavrov says US demands absolute obedience from its allies
The Russian foreign minister made the statement at a ministerial-level debate on "Multilateral cooperation in the interest of a more just, democratic and sustainable world order"
Read more
Russian army hits Ukrainian military train, wiping out 20 units of equipment, 120 troops
The Russian Defense Ministry released video footage showing how the train was wiped out
Read more
Putin gives start to Togliatti bypass motor traffic
"This route will make the motor traffic in the region more comfortable and secure, relieve the road on the Zhigulevskaya Hydropower Plant dam from traffic jams, and will help in general to unlock to a greater degree the export, logistical, industrial and tourist potential of the Volga Region," the Russian leader said at the opening ceremony
Read more
US urges its allies to prepare for protracted wars and not in Europe alone — Lavrov
The Russian minister noted that for the sake of "restraining" Russia, China and other countries, whose independent policies viewed as a challenge to the hegemony, the West resorts to aggressive steps breaking the system of globalization that was originally created in line with its model
Read more
Ukrainian army attacks 25 populated areas in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that five drones were launched, and four civilians suffered injuries
Read more
NATO’s war on Russia not enough for it — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that at the recent summit in Washington the NATO leaders "reiterated their claims for the leading role not only in the Euro-Atlantic region, and also in Asia Pacific"
Read more
New highway to make traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg one hour shorter — Putin
The Russian leader added that opening of the bypass will provide for "continuous, seamless, traffic lights-free speed traffic between Moscow and St. Petersburg"
Read more
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 36 UAVs over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position and inflicted casualties on six Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Roberta Metsola re-elected president of European Parliament
The politician urged lawmakers to unite and work on creating "a Europe for everyone"
Read more
Meeting of intergovernmental commission with Russia to be held in September — Szijjarto
Hungary "wants to continue improving economic cooperation with Russia in areas not limited by sanctions," the minister said
Read more
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Read more
Russian treasury's revenues from foreign firms to surpass forecast 2.5-fold — newspaper
Foreign investors actively leaving the Russian market may be behind such an adjustment, Finam Strategy Director Yaroslav Kabakov believes
Read more
Politicization of MH17 crash case prevents thorough investigations — Russian embassy
The embassy pointed out that "the Hague has been consistently shielding the Kiev authorities, deliberately ignoring any facts that would indicate the latter’s responsibility for the disaster"
Read more
'International team' behind Crocus terror attack — Russian finance watchdog
"These are representatives from central Asian countries, European countries, and there are a lot of Russians there," Yury Chikhanchin said
Read more
Trump says assassination attempt had impact on him
Donald Trump said that his call with President Joe Biden after the incident was "very nice" and the incumbent president "couldn’t have been nicer"
Read more
Baltic countries notify Russia, Belarus about withdrawal from unified power system
Baltic nations are working to synchronize their power grids with Europe through Poland
Read more
Invading Lebanon to become ‘unreturnable hell’ for Israel — Iranian diplomat
Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani noted that the balance of forces in the region had changed after Hamas had attacked Israel and Israel had launched its operation in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Read more
Attempt on Trump's life could have ruined possibility of settlement in Ukraine — expert
According to Richard Black, "throughout the campaign, the administration seems to have provided inadequate security for Biden’s presidential opponents"
Read more
Russian foreign minister meets with Bahraini counterpart in New York
"It is good to have a yet another opportunity to coordinate our positions," Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Russia’s top diplomat says to submit with UN evaluation of Ukrainian crisis
According to Sergey Lavrov, Western partners seem to have a strong feeling of their alleged permissiveness and impeccability
Read more
West should have listened to Russia’s red lines on Ukraine, Republican delegate says
The conflict between Moscow and Kiev should never have started, Hossein Khorram says
Read more
Global catastrophe possible, but Russia is trying to prevent it — Medvedev
Deputy chairman of Russia’s security council noted that Russia has moral and legal grounds to give an adequate symmetric or asymmetric response to any direct threat to its security and sovereignty
Read more
Trump’s game plan to negotiate Ukraine settlement, then set sights on China — VP nominee
James David Vance said that China is the major threat to the country, lamenting that the US authorities are choosing to focus on other problems instead of tackling this issue head on
Read more
Ukrainian delegation wholly supported non-bloc status before rejecting talks — Russian MFA
Alexey Polishchuk stressed that Ukraine must return to the origins of its sovereignty
Read more
Lavrov discusses Libyan settlement with top diplomat from Tripoli government
The two ministers held talks on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meetings within the framework of Russia's Presidency in the UN Security Council
Read more
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Read more
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine not favorable for US, EU — Hungary’s top diplomat
West’s strategy on Ukraine has failed, Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Moldova's shift towards pro-NATO stance not in country's best interests — Russian MFA
According to Alexey Polishchuk, Washington and Brussels "are already actively working to keep the current Moldovan leadership in power, since it obediently follows orders to turn the country into yet another 'anti-Russia'"
Read more
South African minister says Ukrainian conflict cannot be resolved without Moscow
African leaders are ready to visit both countries in an attempt to forge a negotiated solution, Ronald Lamola said
Read more
Japan to allocate $3.3 bln to Ukraine using incomes from frozen Russian assets — Kyodo
The above-mentioned sum will make 6% from the total volume of aid earlier pledged to the Kiev government by the G7
Read more
Western weapons are uncapable against Russian glide bombs
FAB-3000 with a universal gliding and correction module has a hit precision of ten meters
Read more
Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops
No one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said
Read more
Four killed in shooting near a mosque in Oman
The investigation is underway
Read more
Crashed Superjet-100 plane skipped post-overhaul flight — source
This is mandatory after a major overhaul at a plant
Read more
Sergey Lavrov arrives in New York to take part in UN Security Council meetings
The foreign minister’s plane traveled from Moscow via the northern route in circumvention of unfriendly countries in over 12 hours
Read more
Hungary to continue peacekeeping mission to settle Ukrainian crisis — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto said Hungary does not "take too much care about the attacks" in connection with the peace mission of Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Read more
India to receive two frigates from Russia
Within the framework of a deal with Russia, two more frigates are being manufactured at Goa Shipyard Limited in India
Read more
Russia can sell its LNG despite new EU sanctions — deputy premier
The sanctions that the West has been imposing on Russia since 2014, eventually lead to economic growth by spurring import substitution, Alexander Novak said
Read more
Russia has no intention to interfere in internal US processes, says Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that "when violence comes to prevail during the election campaign in that country, this is a subject of concern for the entire world"
Read more
Macron accepts Prime Minister Attal’s resignation
Gabriel Attal resigned after the presidential party Renaissance elected him as head of its faction in parliament
Read more
Construction of Moscow-St. Petersburg highway completed
The total length of the M-11 highway is 669 km
Read more