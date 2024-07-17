Kremlin didn’t see Trump’s proposals for relaxing sanctions on Russia, spokesman says

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin did not see former US President Donald Trump's proposals on easing sanctions against Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg that he was thinking about relaxing sanctions against Russia as part of an agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine if he returns to the White House.

"No, I, frankly speaking, missed that thing," Peskov said.

He also said that Western sanctions against Russia are illegitimate, and undermine the foundations of international trade and international economic relations.

"Sanctions have a double-edged nature and cause damage not only to those against whom they are imposed, but also damage those who impose them," Peskov went on to say.