Russia’s top diplomat says to submit with UN evaluation of Ukrainian crisis

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that he was set to submit with the United Nations an evaluation regarding the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

"When you hear what they [Western representatives] say in support, the way they interpret international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, they forget completely about other crucial components of international law, such as the right of nations to self-determination, the sovereign equality of all UN member states," the top diplomat told journalists.

"They forget that the General Assembly determined long ago how to interpret the various provisions of the [UN] Charter. "It was in 1970, a declaration on the principles of relations between states on the basis of the UN Charter was adopted," Lavrov said. "A consensus document, and it is written there that everyone must respect the territorial integrity of those countries whose governments respect the principle of self-determination of peoples and therefore represent the entire population living on that territory," he went on to say.

"Well, who does [Vladimir] Zelensky represent, who did [Pyotr] Poroshenko represent, who did those who carried out a coup in Kiev represent?" he asked. "So, it is the work of the devil, complete legal nihilism, and we will speak about it in detail tomorrow at the big press conference," the top Russian diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, Western partners seem to have a strong feeling of their alleged permissiveness and impeccability.