Lavrov says will raise issue of list of those killed in Bucha at UNSC meetings

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has promised to raise the issue of the list of those killed in Bucha during Russia’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

"I will go to New York next week. Russia is currently holding presidency of the UN Security Council. We well consider the tasks of multilateral cooperation, ensuring equal and indivisible security. Naturally, we will speak about how the West is seeking to manipulate everything and everyone. I would like to hear what they would say in response to the question which has been asked a dozen of times: can we have a look at the list of those whose bodies were shown by CNN correspondents in Bucha," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, who posted it on his Telegram channel.

"It’s a shame when such an elementary thing remains unanswered. As is our request to show the progress of the investigation of the terror attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. That’s all," he said. "And everything else the West is accusing us of should be returned to their court."

When asked why some tragic developments in Ukraine always happen ahead of NATO summits or major talks, Lavrov said, "Representatives of our defense and foreign ministries have commented this topic more than once. Journalists keep on raising this topic because those who are behind these provocations want this topic to be dropped."

Lavrov will chair UN Security Council debates on June 16 and 17.

Russia took over presidency of the UN Security Council on July 1, 2024. It plans to focus attention on issues of building a fairer, more democratic and sustainable world order, the Middle East settlement, as well as the United Nations’ cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). In all, it is planned to hold around 20 open sessions and closed debates during the month of Russia’s presidency.

Bucha false flag

In April 2022, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said a criminal case had been opened after the Ukrainian provocation in the town of Bucha, Kiev region, under Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public dissemination of deliberately false information about the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation). He noted that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in order to discredit the Russian army, supplied the Western media with what was allegedly footage from Bucha as proof of the mass killing of civilians in a deliberate and pre-planned false flag.

However, it is known, including from the statements from the head of the Bucha administration of March 31, 2022, that the Russian army left the settlement as early as March 30. The video that appeared immediately after the withdrawal of Russian troops, filmed by Ukrainians and circulated on social media, said nothing about the killings and death of civilians.