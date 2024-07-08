Ukrainian troops wanted to turn Donbass into death valley — expert

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The fact that a Ukrainian chemical weapons laboratory was found in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) proves that the Ukrainian army wanted to turn Donbass into a death valley, a Russian expert told TASS.

Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said earlier on Monday that a Ukrainian chemical laboratory for the production of toxic agents, including hydrocyanic acid which falls under the Chemical Weapons Convention, was found in one of the locations near the settlement of Avdeyevka in the DPR.

"Naturally, the lives and health of our people are of top priority. Such toxic agents are deadly poisonous for all living creatures. There is a Death Valley on the Kamchatka Peninsula near the Valley of Geysers. It is known for natural cyanide emissions from under the soil. We find lots of animal carcasses there - all local fauna, including bears. Wild animals’ sense of smell is much better developed that humans’. Animals are much more careful than humans but even they could not escape death from cyanide emissions. It gives an idea of the lethality of this toxin. And they wanted to turn Donbass into such a death valley," said Roman Pukalov, director of environmental programs of the Green Patrol public organization.

He warned that hydrocyanic acid is a nerve agent. It is a highly-volatile gas which depresses the central nervous system causing intoxication, fainting spells, and paralysis. It kills animals in several seconds.