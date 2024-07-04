SCO fosters equal, diverse cooperation — Putin

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Russia believes the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is doing very important work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Astana.

"Russia attaches great importance to cooperation between partners at the SCO. We state with satisfaction that this interaction continues to progress based on the principles of equality, consideration of each other’s interests and respect for cultural and civilizational diversity in the search for collegial solutions to pressing issues in the field of security," the Russian leader emphasized.