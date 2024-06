ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he saw no reasons to refrain from visiting the Kuril Islands, because they are a part of the Russian territory, adding that he has no such plans at this point.

"I see no reasons to abstain from visiting these islands, although, frankly speaking, I have no such plans at this point," Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.