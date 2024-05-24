Russian PM invites CIS counterparts to attend country’s cultural forums

ASHKHABAD, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has invited delegations from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to visit cultural forums and festivals to be held in Russia at a meeting with his CIS counterparts.

"We thank our CIS partners for their active participation in international events held in Russia," Mishustin told the meeting participants. "We expect guests at the Festival of Culture and Arts of the Peoples of the CIS Member States within the Russian presidency this year. It will be held for the first time. I am sure that it will be a vibrant and memorable event, which is planned to coincide with the meeting of the Council for Cultural Co-operation," the minister added.

The Russian prime minister went on to say that he would be glad to see new meetings in Moscow at the International Museum Festival and the International Cultural Children's Forum. "I invite official delegations of CIS countries' agencies to take part in the Forum of United Cultures in the fall in St. Petersburg," the Russian prime minister concluded.