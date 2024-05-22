Number of people injured in Ukraine’s ATACMS attack on Donetsk rises to 6

DONETSK, May 22. /TASS/. Six civilians have been wounded in Donetsk following a strike by an MGM-140 ATACMS missile, Donetsk People’s Republic head Denis Pushilin said.

Earlier, first responders told TASS about two injured people.

"The settlement of Mospino in the Proletarsky District of the regional capital, was the first area of the DPR that was attacked with an MGM-140 ATACMS missile with a cluster warhead, which was fired from a HIMARS MLRS. Six civilians suffered wounds of varying severity: Men born in 1954, 1968, 1977 and 1992, and women born in 1968 and 1971," Pushilin said on Telegram.

He said the total number of wounded people in the DPR reached nine so far on Wednesday. There were three wounded people in the Kirovsky District of Donetsk and one in the village of Krasnaya Polyana south of Ugledar.

The enemy has struck the Donetsk People's Republic a total of 15 times so far on Wednesday.