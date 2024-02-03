Volgograd oil refinery operating as usual — Lukoil

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The fire at a pipeline of Lukoil’s oil refinery in Volgograd has been extinguished, and the enterprise is operating as usual, the company’s press service said.

"<...> The Emergencies Ministry alongside a gas rescue team of the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka company have finished the work to extinguish the fire at the ELOU-AVT-5 pipeline. There were no casualties. The Volgograd Refinery continues its operations as usual," the statement said.

Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov earlier said that on Saturday morning, air defenses repelled a drone attack on the Volgograd Region, but the fall of the downed drone caused a fire at the oil refinery.