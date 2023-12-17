Finland's accession to NATO leads to creation of Leningrad Military District — Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia, which had good relationship with Finland, is forced to build up military units in the Leningrad Military District by that country's joining NATO.

"We had the friendliest, most cordial relations. There were no problems. Now there will be, because now we are going to create the Leningrad Military District and concentrate certain military units there," Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-1 channel journalist Pavel Zarubin.