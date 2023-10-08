Lavrov to hold talks with Arab League Secretary General in Moscow on Monday – MFA

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with the Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Moscow on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"On Monday, talks between Sergey Lavrov and the Secretary General of the Arab League will take place in Moscow," she said.

"We have a busy agenda, but given the dramatic escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict, this topic will be given priority attention," she added.

Earlier, the League of Arav States announced on the X social network (earlier Twitter) that the Secretary General of the League of Arab States "went to Moscow at the invitation of Russian FM Lavrov and expects to discuss with him the escalation in the Gaza Strip."

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The authorities of Israel have approved a previously announced decision to put the country in a ‘state of war,’ which means the start of major military operations. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Ismail Haniyeh, the current head of HAMAS's Political Bureau, said the Palestinian attack was launched in retaliation for Israel’s aggressive actions regarding the Al Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem. Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists.

According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left more than 600 Israelis dead and over 2,000 injured. Israel’s attacks on the exclave left over 300 Palestinians dead and almost 1,900 wounded.