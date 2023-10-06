Iranian woman winning Nobel Peace Prize testament to Ukraine fatigue — expert

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Nobel Committee’s decision to award the Peace Prize to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi is a testament to Ukraine fatigue and is an attempt by the West to shift the focus towards the global South, Andrey Bystritsky, the board chairman of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, has told TASS.

"The Western elites are actually very sensitive and realize that the whole globe is vexed by the fact that everything is connected with the Ukrainian conflict. This is an attempt, strange as it may seem, to make a gesture towards the global South. An attempt to shift the emphasis. The Nobel Committee is trying to say that it sees the whole world, the whole space, and not only the [Ukrainian] conflict," Bystritsky said.

On the whole, the analyst called the choice of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate a "political gesture" and "another demarche," in this particular case towards Iran. In his opinion, such decisions always have a political agenda and are made to serve the current conjuncture. They have nothing to do at all with real humanitarian merits.

"Regardless of who Mohammadi is, the whole situation, unfortunately, is tightly pegged to the fact that the decisions being made are politically motivated and not based on an understanding of the broad, universal humanitarian situation," Bystritsky said.

Earlier, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize had been awarded to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi for her struggle against the oppression of women and for her efforts to promote human rights and freedom for all.