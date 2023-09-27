Putin to meet with South Sudanese president on Thursday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Thursday with his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir, who is on an official visit to Russia, during which the leaders will discuss relations between the two countries and the international agenda, the Kremlin press service said.

"The leaders plan to discuss the prospects for the development of Russian-South Sudanese relations in various areas, as well as issues on the regional and international agenda," the statement said.

Cooperation with Russia, BRICS

Earlier in September, South Sudanese Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Bak Barnaba Chol told TASS that the country considers Russia's role in Africa significant and is interested in economic cooperation.

In addition, Salva Kiir spoke about South Sudan's interest in joining BRICS. According to him, the country will look for a partner in this association that will help it develop agricultural and industrial production.