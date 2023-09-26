Russian Foreign Ministry gathering information on Kiev's crimes against children — MFA

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is actively collecting information on Kiev's crimes against minors, the Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime's crimes Rodion Miroshnik has said.

Such work is carried out at a time when international organizations are being used as a tool for spreading false information in this field, the ambassador said.

Miroshnik took part in a meeting of the Parliamentary Commission on Investigation of the Crimes Committed by the Kiev regime Against Minors. He noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry was concerned about issues related to the investigation of such criminal actions by the Kiev regime.

"We are now actively engaged in investigative efforts, collecting and documenting information, legal assessment, and broadcasting our position in the foreign policy arena, because we constantly see [Russia's] position being absolutely twisted nowadays," Miroshnik emphasized. "We face the fact that a number of international organizations are simply used as a tool to deliver fake information."

He noted that this approach was also observed during the work of the UN General Assembly as well as in a number of reports published by the US State Department. "Today, the Russian Foreign Ministry has enough representation in a number of international organizations that are taking a very active position," the diplomat added. He also expressed hope for close coordination between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the parliamentary commission.