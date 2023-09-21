Moscow to insist US provide health care to Russians in custody – ambassador

NEW YORK, September 21. /TASS/. Russia plans to send a diplomatic note to the US State Department demanding that Russians kept in US custody be provided professional medical assistance, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

He made the statement after visiting Russian nationals Dmitry Ukrainsky, Anatoly Legkodymov and Vadim Konoshchenok in a US federal administrative detention facility in Brooklyn. The prisoners complained about toothache, eye conditions and stomach problems, according to the ambassador.

"We will write a diplomatic note to demand professional health care for our fellow Russians," Antonov said, adding that the note will be sent out on Monday.

Ukrainsky is accused of stealing money from US nationals and then legalizing it in Thailand. Legkodymov is suspected of money laundering through a crypto exchange. Konoshchenok is accused of illegal purchases of electronics for the Russian defense industry.