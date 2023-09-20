Russia rejects reproaches addressed to peacekeepers in Karabakh — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia rejects reproaches concerning the activity of peacekeepers in Karabakh as groundless, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"Such accusations against us are absolutely groundless. They are not based on anything. We stay in touch with the Armenian side. Armenia has been and remains our very important ally and partner and a country close to us. We also continue to communicate with Azerbaijan, which is also a very important partner of ours. And we maintain communication with the Armenians in Karabakh," he said in response to claims by the Armenian Security Council’s Secretary Armen Grigoryan, who argued that Russian peacekeepers had allegedly defaulted on their obligations.

Peskov emphasized that despite the accusations Moscow continued to communicate with Baku and Yerevan.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, at the moment Azerbaijan was acting on its territory de jure, so Russia did not accept the accusations against it.

"The Armenian side recognized Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijani territory. At the moment this has all significantly changed a number of provisions. We do not accept such reproaches addressed to us, especially since [there is] a decision of the Armenian side to recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. We are witnessing actions by the Azerbaijani republic on its own territory de jure," he added, saying that in relation to the crisis that has developed in the region Moscow was also relying on the trilateral agreements.

"Our military personnel are not engaged in scholasticism. They are doing a concrete job, fulfilling the role of peacekeepers, helping to evacuate civilians, primarily children, from endangered areas. This work continues round the clock," Peskov summarized.