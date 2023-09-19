Beijing to support Moscow on international scene — China’s foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities will support Russia not only in bilateral cooperation, but also on multilateral platforms, said Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"We will resolutely support Russia's position not only bilaterally but also in the international arena," he said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

As Wang stated, China and Russia "are at an important stage of revitalization of the nation and their own statehood development."

He added that Beijing was ready, guided by important agreements at the highest level, "to safeguard the security of the two countries more effectively and to make an even greater contribution to maintaining world peace."

Moscow and Beijing have been actively developing cooperation to protect their key interests. On September 18-21, Wang is in Russia for the 18th round of Russia-China strategic security consultations.