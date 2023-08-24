Putin assails 'radical neoliberalism' targeted against traditional values

JOHANNESBURG, August 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday assailed "radical, neoliberal" approaches that are imposed by the West and are targeted against traditional values.

"The emergence of a new world order is under the threat of radical neoliberalism, which is being imposed by certain countries and is aimed at destroying the traditional values that are near and dear to all of us. These include the institution of the family and respect for national and religious traditions," the Russian leader said, addressing a BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting via video link, as part of the BRICS summit being held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24.

Certain political figures, Putin highlighted, have even stooped to the level of justifying neo-Nazism, xenophobia and all manner of extremism, including openly condoning terrorism, in service of their opportunistic goals.