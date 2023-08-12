Western countries derail work of NPT Review Conference Preparatory Committee

VIENNA, August 12. /TASS/. The Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) has failed to adopt the final document at its session in Vienna due to Western countries, the Russian delegation said in a statement.

"The Western countries’ attempts to use the review process for settling their political scores on issues that are unrelated to the NPT goals, as well as the biased presentation of some non-proliferation topics, made it impossible to reach a consensus final document," the statement said.

The meetings focused on nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The delegation was hopeful that the next sessions of the Preparatory Committee "will be able to resolve at least some of the current disagreements."

The next Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons will be held in New York in 2026.