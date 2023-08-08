Russian air defenses intercept five US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 17 Ukrainian combat drones over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Donetsk, Artyomovsk and Volnovakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Pologi, Tokmak and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region and Staraya Zburyevka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces gain advantageous ground in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian assault teams gained advantageous positions in their advance in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault teams of the western battlegroup gained more advantageous positions near the settlement of Olshana in the Kharkov Region in their offensive operations on a wide front," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also successfully repelled in their active defense nine attacks and counter-attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 25th airborne, 14th, 32nd and 67th mechanized brigades near Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 110 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 110 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 110 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and two D-20 howitzers were destroyed in that [Kupyansk] direction in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian combat aircraft and artillery struck enemy manpower and military hardware in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Petropavlovka, Krakhmalnoye and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, the general reported.

Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 80 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 68th infantry, 21st and 67th mechanized brigades were successfully repelled by well-coordinated actions of units of the battlegroup Center, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires near the settlements of Novoyegorovka and Zhitlovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Near the settlements of Novovodyanoye, Chervonopopovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces inflicted damage by combined firepower on amassed manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 44th, 63rd and 66th mechanized brigades and 1st special operations brigade, he said.

The enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 80 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, two motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and a D-20 howitzer, the general reported.

Russian forces repel 18 Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled 18 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area, eliminating roughly 210 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup in close interaction with aircraft and artillery successfully repelled 18 attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 17th tank, 23rd and 60th mechanized, 5th assault and 80th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Artyomovsk, Kleshcheyevka and Zaitsevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also inflicted damage on amassed manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 28th and 54th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Kurdyumovka and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, he said.

"As many as 210 personnel, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, six pickup trucks and three D-30 howitzers were destroyed," the general reported.

Russian forces repulse three Ukrainian attacks in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade and 37th marine infantry brigade were successfully repulsed by active operations of units from the battlegroup East, air strikes and artillery fire near the settlements of Nikolskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 125 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 125 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 125 Ukrainian personnel, eight armored combat vehicles and two D-30 howitzers," the spokesman said.

Russian operational/tactical and army aircraft delivered strikes against amassed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 31st mechanized brigade, 110th and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 110 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 110 Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 110 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Pion heavy self-propelled gun, a Msta-B gun, a US-made M777 artillery system, a UK-made FH70 howitzer and a Polish-manufactured Krab motorized artillery gun were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces, aircraft and artillery inflicted damage by their active preventive actions on units of the Ukrainian army’s 44th artillery, 46th, 65th and 118th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Zagornoye, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka and Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 50 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and three howitzers in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, the enemy’s losses amounted to 50 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and three D-20 howitzers as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian forward command post in DPR over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian forward command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a forward command post of the Ukrainian integrated battlegroup Khortitsa was destroyed. Also, three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 44th artillery, 43rd and 66th mechanized brigades were eliminated near the city of Zaporozhye, the settlements of Cherneshchina and Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 122 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 143 areas, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 458 Ukrainian warplanes, 245 combat helicopters, 5,565 unmanned aerial vehicles, 428 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,185 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 5,803 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,137 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.