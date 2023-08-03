Russian Air Defense Troops down six Ukrainian drones over Kaluga Region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Troops have destroyed six Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga Region, there were no casualties or damage, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Early in the morning, we foiled Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack over the territory of the Kaluga Region using drones. Air defense destroyed six drones," the ministry said.

It added that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the foiled terrorist attack.

Earlier, Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on his Telegram channel that six drones had been downed by air defense in the southwest of the region during an attempt to fly over the region.