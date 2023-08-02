Russian Giatsint-S artillery gun wipes out German-made howitzer in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. The team of a Giatsint-S artillery gun from Russia’s Central Military District destroyed a German-made PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer and Ukrainian army strongholds in the Krasny Liman area in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"Operating in interaction with the teams of unmanned aerial vehicles, the Giatsint-S wiped out a German-made PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer and Ukrainian army strongholds by sniper fire. The artillery gun’s fire accuracy was adjusted in real time, which made it possible to destroy the enemy’s self-propelled artillery system with a minimum number of shots," the statement reads.

The teams of Giatsint-S motorized artillery systems from the battlegroup Center daily accomplish firing objectives to support assault groups and destroy various enemy targets, the ministry said.

The commander of a Giatsint-S battery with the call sign Otselot added in a talk with journalists that the teams operate at any time of the year and in any weather conditions. Russian artillery operates both from prepared and open firing positions, he said.