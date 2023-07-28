Putin still sees manifestations of colonialism globally

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Some manifestations of colonialism persist, and the policy is still being practiced by former colonial powers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Summit on Friday.

"Unfortunately, some manifestations of colonialism persist and are still being practiced by former colonial powers, in particular in the economic, information and humanitarian spheres," the Russian leader lamented.

Meanwhile, "the era of hegemony of one or several countries is receding into the past," Putin said. "However, not without resistance on the part of those who got used to their own uniqueness and monopoly in global affairs," he added.

According to Putin, Russia honors the memory of prominent African fighters for freedom and national leaders, who he said resolutely defended the independent path of development for their nations.