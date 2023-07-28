Russia stands for cooperation among diverse nations on equal basis, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia stands for cooperation among diverse countries on an equal basis, not self-isolation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.

"What’s important is that Russia and Africa are united by an inherent aspiration to defend genuine sovereignty, the right to one’s own unique path of development in political, economic, social, cultural and other areas. That said, such an aspiration for independence and sovereignty does not mean self-isolation but, on the contrary, implies the openness of cooperation between free countries and peoples. Countries that are equal in their rights," the Russian president noted.

"Naturally, we cannot agree to international law being replaced with the so-called rules-based order that some countries are proclaiming, while at the same time constantly juggling, changing and reshuffling it. It is completely unclear what these rules are and who created them. It is clear, however, that they are used by certain countries for promoting their own self-serving interests and are changed in line with the political winds," Putin said.

