DPR frontline situation under Russian troop control, says regional head

DONETSK, July 25. /TASS/. The frontline situation in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is complex but controlled, acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Chanel on Tuesday.

"The situation remains complex but controlled along the entire frontline," Pushilin said.

Positional warfare is in place in some directions and no considerable changes can be observed at the frontline, he added.

In the Ugledar direction, the Ukrainian military makes at least five attempts daily to break through Russian defensive lines but sustains losses in personnel and equipment and retreats. The Ukrainian military has also suffered heavy losses in the Maryinka frontline area where positional battles continue, the acting DPR head said.