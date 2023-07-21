US, NATO drive world into war, provoke Russia in different regions — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The United States and NATO’s actions are prodding the world into war and provoke Russia around the world, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Friday.

"I have the impression that the United States and NATO are driving the world towards war. They are provoking us. If you look at different regions of the world, you will see that we are being continually tested: how we will respond to this or that provocation," he said.

Antonov said that Kiev had not only anticipated its NATO membership at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, but it had wanted NATO to enter into a conflict with Russia.

"In fact, they were driving the world towards a conflict which will hardly have any winners if nuclear weapons are used," the ambassador said.