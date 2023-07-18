African states interested in developing humanitarian ties with Russia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. African countries are interested in expanding ties with Russia in the humanitarian sphere, a senior Russian diplomat said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"During contacts with us, our African partners regularly raise issues around the need to develop humanitarian ties and soak in Russia’s expertise in education, science, culture, and youth exchanges," Alexander Polyakov, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Africa department, said.

According to the senior diplomat, Russia sees cooperation with Africa as one of its key tasks "precisely for the development of human capital, investments in which are vital for high economic growth rates." He also pointed out that the most important project in cultural cooperation will be the opening of the Museum of African Culture as a branch of the Russian State Museum of Oriental Art. "We expect it to be the most important platform for promoting African cultures in Russia. We would like it to be a venue for holding Russia-Africa events, a creative space," he said, "I’m sure that the opening of the museum will be accompanied by other initiatives to preserve the cultural legacy of African countries, including on the cultural objects lost during the colonial and postcolonial period of Africa’s history."

"Russian culture is in great demand in Africa, and, I am sure, African culture will find its admirers here [in Russia] too," Polyakov added.