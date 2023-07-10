Kiev attacks Crimean Bridge with S-200 missiles, all weapons destroyed — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Kiev regime attacked the Crimean Bridge with three S-200 missiles, with all the enemy weapons destroyed, Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Main Staff Viktor Afzalov reported on Monday.

"Air defense systems destroyed three missiles that attacked the Kerch transport link and the Morozovsk airfield. There are no casualties or destruction," Afzalov reported to Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

As the Russian Defense Ministry specified, the Kiev regime also attacked facilities in the Rostov and Kaluga Regions. Russian air defense capabilities destroyed two S-200 missiles and the other two missiles were deflected by electronic warfare systems, with no casualties or destruction reported.