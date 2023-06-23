MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Poland's dream about getting Western Ukraine back is very much alive, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's report at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on this topic was absolutely fair, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin, who is also chairman of the Russian Historical Society, said on Friday.

"For a year and a half or two years, the SVR has been publicizing some of the intelligence information that we receive, which is connected with the dreams of some Polish elites about the so-called Eastern Borderlands," he told TASS, "In fact, I can confirm that these dreams live in the minds of certain representatives of Polish society, especially the Polish elite."

"The information I referred to, which the SVR published through our press office, showed a number of stories <...> they can be found on our website," the Russian foreign intelligence chief added. "These are a number of stories that confirm the fact that, first of all, the dream is alive and kicking, and that a number of active measures are being taken to make this dream come true. [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] was absolutely right in his report [at the SPIEF]," Naryshkin pointed out.

Putin told a SPIEF plenary session on June 16 that the Poles "dream of the return of western Ukraine. The Russian leader added that "by all appearances, this is being gradually achieved."