Three drones downed by electronic warfare outside Moscow

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Three unmanned aerial vehicles were downed by electronic warfare in two neighborhoods outside Moscow on Wednesday, law enforcement officers told TASS.

"Three drones were downed by electronic warfare out in a field near the village of Lukino in Novaya Moskva and in the area [of deployment] of the Tamanskaya division in [the Naro-Fominsky District of] the Moscow Region; they fell without damaging any facilities," a law enforcement officer said. The debris will be sent for an expertise, he added.

According to preliminary reports, there have been no casualties, the officer said. Law enforcement agencies are currently working at the scene.