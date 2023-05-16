Situation with ex-employee of US embassy shows what hostile countries up to — MFA

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Hostile countries are stepping up activity against Russia, and the incident with the arrest of Robert Shonov, a former employee of the US embassy in Russia, who was charged with conspiring with a foreign entity, is yet further proof of this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Our law enforcement agencies are working in this direction. It is obvious that certain unacceptable activities of hostile countries are not decreasing, on the contrary, they are increasing. This is proof of that," the senior diplomat told reporters on Tuesday.

According to earlier reports, the police, backed up by FSB personnel, detained Shonov in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East during the course of an investigation. After questioning, he was charged under Article 275.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (Engaging in a Conspiracy With a Foreign State or International or Foreign Organization). He was then transferred to Moscow and is being held at the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center while further investigative activities are carried out. If found guilty, Shonov could face up to eight years in prison. TASS has received no official comments from law enforcement agencies, the defendant or his representatives.