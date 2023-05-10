NATO’s plans to open office in Tokyo prove intent for militarization in APAC — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. NATO’s plans to open an office in Tokyo prove its intent to continue the militarization of the Asia Pacific Region (APAC) and to build up the bloc standoff, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Wednesday.

"NATO’s intent to open an office in the Japanese capital is yet another proof […] of the alliance’s global ambitions and plans to seriously entrench in the Asia Pacific, in order to spread NATO-centric formats with anti-Russian and anti-Chinese charge," Zakharova said. "We are convinced that NATO’s advance in Asia will lead to militarization of this region and a buildup of the bloc standoff."

Earlier, the Nikkei newspaper reported negotiations between NATO and Japan on opening the alliance’s office in Tokyo. According to the report, the office will be tasked with consultations between the sides on various issues. The newspaper noted that these consultations may also involve South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Recently, Japan has been actively expanding its cooperation with NATO. In 2022, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida became the first Prime Minister to take part in a NATO summit. After that, the Japanese Foreign Ministry decided to make its mission to the alliance independent from its embassy in Brussels, therefore elevating the mission’s status.