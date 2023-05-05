Akhmat special forces unit ready to take up positions in Artyomovsk — Chechnya’s leader

GROZNY, May 5. /TASS/. The Akhmat special forces commando unit is ready to replace fighters of the Wagner private military company in the city of Artyomovsk, Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on Telegram on Friday.

When commenting on Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s statement about plans to hand the company’s positions over to the Russian Defense Ministry’s forces, Kadyrov said: "If the elder brother Prigozhin and Wagner fighters leave, the General Staff will lose an experienced combat unit, but the younger brother Kadyrov and the Akhmat unit will replace them in Artyomovsk." "If such a scenario is implemented, our fighters are ready to advance and take the city. However, we would like the last remaining two kilometers to be taken not at the expense of the lives of our warriors but as a result of mutual understanding, support and the determination of commanders and soldiers," Kadyrov noted.

"The interests of the state and the country’s security should come first. Once the special military operation is over, I would like all of us to emerge victorious and all the soldiers, commanders and Russian patriots to stand together," Kadyrov added.

Prigozhin said earlier on Friday that Wagner units would remain at their positions in Artyomovsk until May 9 but would then move to the rear to take a rest. He also pointed to the ammunition shortage that the Wagner group was facing.