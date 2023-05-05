Putin to hold regular meeting with national Security Council

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a regular meeting with permanent members of Russia's national Security Council on Friday, whose agenda may include the recent drone attack on the Moscow Kremlin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday said that "according to the schedule, the president has a briefing with the permanent members of the Security Council tomorrow, on Friday."

"It has been planned, and it will take place," he said. "Of course, it is possible to presume with a high degree of certainty that this subject will be touched upon."

In the early hours on Wednesday, Ukraine sent two drones to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin, according to the presidential press service. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate how and when it sees fit.

Security Council briefings

The Russian president regularly meets with the national Security Council, as a rule once a week. The previous meeting was held on April 21 and was devoted to preventing violations of the law in educational facilities. Last month, Putin also chaired a meeting of Security Council with broader participation to discuss security in Russia’s new regions.

The list of permanent members of the Russian Security Council includes Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council (upper parliament house) speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma (lower house) speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Deputy Secretary Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin.