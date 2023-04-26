Russia to seek clarification of South Africa’s position on ICC membership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia will seek a clarification of South Africa’s position on its membership in the International Criminal Court (ICC), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

When commenting on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement that the country’s authorities would consider withdrawing from the ICC based on a decision of the ruling African National Congress and the presidential office’s subsequent denial of the statement, Peskov noted that "bilateral communication will take place ahead" of a BRICS summit set to be held in South Africa in August." "We will seek a clarification of their position," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Peskov pointed out that Russia "has been and will continue to be actively engaged in the group’s work." "Russia is an important and responsible BRICS member. Of course, we will participate in the summit that South Africa will host," he emphasized.

South Africa, which is currently chairing the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), is engaged in preparations for a summit slated to take place in Durban in August. Invitations have been sent to all leaders of the BRICS member states. Peskov said on March 24 that no decision had been made yet on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the event.